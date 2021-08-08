Ninety-nine people received their first vaccine jab today in York.
Eight hundred and fifty one people received their second, according to the latest statistics.
Nationally, there were 27, 429 new positive Covid tests, and 39 deaths reported in the latest 24 hours.
There is often a delay over the weekend between the date of death and the date when the death is reported.
