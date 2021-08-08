ART and culture will get a £780,000 boost over three years in and around Selby.

Selby District Council's executive made the decision to devote the money to arts led cultural and creative activities in the district’s towns and villages.

Called the cultural development framework the project aims to work with residents, support large-scale festivals and events, public art and activities, enable pop-up museums and exhibitions.

Councillors also want to support the development of artists, creative practitioners, arts and heritage organisations, and cultural venues in the district.

Cllr Tim Grogan, the council's lead member for culture, said, “The cultural development framework is a bold vision to deliver culture in our district.

"It reflects the value we place on cultural and creative activities that take place in our district and will also help support our high streets and visitor economy businesses, many of whom have been significantly impacted by Covid-19.

“It will encourage local people to explore what is on offer in their home district and make the most of what’s on their doorstep as well as retaining, attracting and supporting the creative, cultural and arts businesses that are based here.”

“We know that this is important to our residents and this framework sets out how we’ll deliver on our ambitions to boost culture and creativity here.

"It links to our wider work to re-energise our high streets and create a district-wide vibrant culture in our towns and villages that is celebrated and supported.”