SNAPPY's crocodile, a Normandy veteran and York's first citizen were among those who thronged Grape Lane in the city centre this weekend.
They were inspecting and enjoying the annual scooter and motorcycle display of York Inset Scooter Club.
Grape Lane was closed for seven hours yesterday to give space for the vehicles to show themselves at their best for the judges.
Normandy veteran and club president Ken Cooke presented the prizes for best scooter and motorcycle to Gaz Wilkinson and John Greenwood on the day before his 96th birthday.
The annual "Show and Shine" display raised funds for SNAPPY, the York charity that works with children with disabilities.
Its crocodile headed a group of volunteers who joined in the crowds admiring the scooters and motorcycles.
Also admiring the two-wheelers were Lord Mayor Chris Cullick and Lady Mayoress Joy Cullick.
