Arsonists started fires in public toilets in a city park popular with families and sporting people.

Rowntree Park has a reading cafe, tennis and basketball courts and a skate park as well as a children's play area, several different kinds of gardens, a pond and a football field.

Just before 6pm yesterday, firefighters had to go to its public toilets because fires had been started in both the male and the female toilets.

The fires caused minor damage.