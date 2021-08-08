TWO swimmers from York will attempt to relay their way across the Channel later this month.
Judith Kirk and Kristina Peat will brave jellyfish and dodge traffic on the busiest seaway in the world while their husbands watch on from the support boat.
Both are experienced long distance swimmers and Judith has swum a 21-mile double length of Windermere.
"We honestly can't remember how this journey began nor who thought up this 'adventure' but I blame Kristina!" said Judith. "However it started, it’s going to be one big adventure! "
The pair as the team The Foss and Ouse are making their perilous swim to raise money for York Rescue Boat.
They started training 18 months ago, but the lockdowns meant that they had to do much of it using weights, yoga, Pilates and bikes.
After Covid restrictions lifted, they used lakes, pools and the sea to make up for lost time.
Their final training session from Whitby beach tried to replicate the Channel swim.
The exact date and time of their Channel swim will depend on tide and weather and is expected to take between 12 and 20 hours,
They are hoping to be among the first 100 people to swim the Channel in a relay.
To support them, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/foss-and-ouse.
