A fire that gutted a bedroom last night was caused by a battery on charge.
Three fire crews were called out to deal with the blaze on Rawcliffe Lane at 9.20pm.
A lithium ion battery was charging in the bedroom when the fire started.
Everyone in the building evacuated as soon as the blaze was discovered and crews from York, Acomb and Huntington put the fire out.
Rawcliffe Lane house fire started by battery
