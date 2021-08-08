A man who went missing from York three days ago has been found safe and well.
North Yorkshire Police have announced that they have located Michael David Fox, 39.
He had last been seen leaving a property in the city at 3pm on Thursday.
Officers had been concerned about his welfare and believed he may have been in Scarborough.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.