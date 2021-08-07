Yesterday saw 111 people test positive for Covid-19 in York, the latest Government statistics reveal.
In the last seven days, the number of cases in York has risen by 34.5 per cent.
Seventy-four people received their first vaccination and 622 their second in the last 24 hours.
The Government estimates 65 per cent of the adult population of the city have now been fully vaccinated.
In the latest national figures, released today, there were 28,612 new cases in the last 24 hours, meaning that over the last seven days, the rate of new infections has decreased by two percent.
There were 103 deaths reported nationally in the same 24 hours.
Hospital admission data is four days in arrears, with the latest figure of 742 admissions referring to August 3.
