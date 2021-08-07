DEAF people will get the chance to tell their council what they think about access to its services by sign language as well as through writing.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has commissioned a film in sign language to help deaf people take part in its consultation on how residents can get its services and what they think of the experience.

It is also working with the Hull Deaf Centre to make it easier for the deaf to contact them.

This film forms part of a wider sensory impairment consultation.

The responses from all the consultations will be used to draw up recommendations on how the council which serves 340,000 can improve the way it communicates with deaf and other people with sensory disabilities and how its services to them can be improved.

Cllr John Holtby, deputy leader of the council, said: “Consultations are vital as they enable our residents to have their say about current council services and priorities for future services.

"We want to make sure the views of deaf people are not just listened to but that they are properly understood and action taken where necessary to improve and create a more positive experience of engaging with the council.”

Cllr Jacob Birch, the council’s equalities, diversity and inclusion champion, said: “I want to help make the East Riding one of the best places to live and work. To achieve this goal we need to embrace equality, diversity and inclusion so everyone feels like they matter, are included in the services we offer and that their voices are heard in shaping our future services.

“These consultations form a vitally important part of this council's commitment to ensure that the opinions of deaf people are equally valued in the services we deliver.”