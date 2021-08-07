SQUATTERS at Fibbers are this afternoon preparing to resist eviction from the building in Toft Green.
They say they have been told to leave by 4.25pm today.
It is the second day in succession they have prepared to resist eviction by the building's owners Toft Green Developments Ltd and developers North Star.
They had initially expected to be evicted yesterday morning.
The group, the Barbican Community Centre, dispute the legality of the eviction order, claiming the organisations wishing to evict them have not followed correct legal procedure.
Members say they are close to opening the Fibbers site to the public as a pay-as-you-feel café, radical library and music and events space.
Developers North Star claimed last week that the building was "dangerously unsafe to be inhabited" - and said a revised vision for the site was being drawn up which included music, cultural and work space which would be "fantastic for the city’s cultural sector".
It said that if the protesters had come to North Star and asked for space to offer cultural use, it would have happily worked with them to find somewhere suitable.
