North Yorkshire Police are appealing for help to find a man missing from York.
Michael David Fox, 39, was last seen leaving a property in the city at 3pm on Thursday.
Officers are increasingly concerned for his welfare and believe he may be in Scarborough and may be looking for accommodation.
He is white with a medium build, 5ft 9in tall with short mousey hair and blue eyes.
He regularly wears a baseball cap and has a large distinctive tattoo of rosary beads and the names ‘Ellie’ and ‘Jack’ on his left arm and a scar on his elbow. He is also believed to be carrying a black rucksack.
Anyone who has any immediate sightings of Michael is asked to dial 999 and speak to the Force Control room. Any other information please dial 101 and quote reference 12210175304.
