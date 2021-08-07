TRAFFIC is tailing back on the A59 from the A1(M) almost to the Harrogate bypass.
The queue is caused by the ongoing roadworks at the A1(M)/A59 roundabout which has been reduced to one lane.
Eastbound traffic is queuing for nearly two miles, almost as far as the A658 / A59 junction.
