The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for York and North Yorkshire for the whole weekend.
Weather forecasters are warning of thunderstorms and potential surface flooding throughout the weekend in York and North Yorkshire.
They expect slow-moving and thundery showers across the city and county and some places could get 50 - 70 mm rain.
However, these will not be frequent and some areas will escape rain altogether.
Early tomorrow morning there will be heavy rain, giving way to heavy showers and thunderstorms from late morning.
The rain and storms will gradually fade during tomorrow evening.
The yellow warning last until 9pm tomorrow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.