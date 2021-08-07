PICTURES on the riverbank will help keep York's rivers safe again today.

York Riverside Art Market is open along Dame Judy Dench Walk from 10 to 5.30pm.

More than 30 artists are exhibiting their work in the weekly chance to browse by the River Ouse between Lendal Bridge and Marygate and enjoy local skill and artistry.

The market supports York Rescue Boat who go to the aid of people who end up in the rivers and have a long history of successful rescues.

This year's season started on Saturday June 26 and runs until Saturday August 28.

Last year's season was cancelled because of Covid.