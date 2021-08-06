COUNCILLORS have refused retrospective planning permission for York student accommodation blocks - which are already being built - to be higher than was originally agreed by planners.
The student housing blocks are being constructed on the site of what used to be Frederick House, off Fulford Road.
Developers changed their plans to make three of the blocks taller because they discovered there was not enough height to insulate and waterproof them to meet regulation standards.
Sixteen neighbours objected, worried about loss of light and the buildings overshadowing people’s homes. City of York Council officers recommended approval but councillors voted it down although the developer has the right to appeal against their decision.
Fishergate ward councillor Andy D’Agorne welcomed the decision and claimed the application had demonstrated a ‘cavalier approach’ to planning.
He said building work had continued to an amended design for six months, without a decision on the request to increase the height, when a small coffee shop in Fulford had been threatened with enforcement action if they opened windows or had more than two chairs and a table outside.
