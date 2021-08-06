These dramatic pictures shows the moment a crane is used to rescue a stricken horse that got stuck in mud.

Fire crews rushed to a canal in Beverley, East Yorkshire, at around 10am yesterday (August 5) to reports of a stranded horse up to its neck in mud and water.

Rescuers spent two hours wrapping the animal in ropes and slings before using heavy machinery to raise it out of the canal.

Incredible drone pictures captured the entire ordeal, which ended with the horse being safely brought back to safe land.

Cameraman Gavin Hoe-Richardson, 37, said: "It was incredibly tense to watch what was happening.

"I was cringing as the horse was getting lifted up because I was scared something might go wrong.

"In the end, the fire crews did an incredible job to get the horse down safely."

Gavin, who visited the canal to shoot a video, said the first crew on the scene went into the water to tend to the horse.

He added: "It looked like the horse might drown because it was so tired so the fireman bravely went in to hold it up."

After the arrival of two more crews, the rescuers spent around two hours fastening around six ropes around the animal's body before adding slings.

According to Gavin, the important moment the horse was lifted out by the crane took only five minutes.

He said: "It was incredible to see them work so well, they did an amazing job, although it was nerve-wracking as well."

When the horse was returned to land it was seen to by a vet and taken away for further checks.

Dad-of-one Gavin, from Beverley, said: "The horse looked well considering, it seemed okay in its behaviour and was standing up."

It's not known how the animal got stuck, although it's thought it may have gone for a drink and become stranded.

Gavin was in the area to shoot a video for his YouTube channel, which is about drones.

He said: "For someone who makes videos this really was a 'be there' moment and quite an opportunity.

"I went through six drone batteries while videoing, but it was worth it after seeing the footage."

Gavin added that he's a qualified drone operator and sought permission from the chief fire officer before filming.

The incident was attended to by Humberside Fire and Rescue Service, which has since posted a report on its website.

It reads: "We received a report of a horse being in the water around 8.30am this morning.

"Crew attended from Beverley and we used specialised equipment we use for larger animals from our team over there.

"The horse is absolutely fine and is with the vet."