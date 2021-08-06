A MAN has been arrested as North Yorkshire Police investigate sexual actions near at a nature reserve.

Two women contacted police separately about the behaviour of a man yesterday afternoon.

Both told officers they saw him perform a sex act as they walked past.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in custody.

A police spokesman said a woman and her daughter were walking along a country lane near Barlow Common nature reserve near Selby at 3.30pm yesterday.

They saw a black BMW pull over ahead of them and the driver perform a sex act as they walked past.

At about the same time, the second woman saw a car parked in the middle of a path near the nature reserve's car park.

As she walked past, she saw the driver perform a sex act.

Police say other people were in the area at the time and are keen to speak to them, as well as to anyone who has information that can help with their inquiry.

Officers can be contacted by ringing North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quoting reference 12210175218.