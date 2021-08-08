HERE are the latest temporary traffic restrictions for York...

CARMELITE STREET, YORK

From 8am to 4pm on August 11, 2021. An alternative route for diverted vehicles and pedestrians will be signed during the works period

HAXBY ROAD, YORK

Between number 10 and a location approximately 65 metres north for traffic signal refurbishment to be undertaken from 8am on August 9, 2021 to 5pm on August 27, 2021. Access for pedestrians will be maintained at all times.

WATER LANE, YORK

Between numbers 111 and 163 for roadway resurfacing works from 7.30pm on August 9, 2021 until 5am August 12, 2021. An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period. It is expected that the road will only be closed each night between 7.30pm and 5am the following morning.

MARYGATE LANE FOOTPATH, YORK

Between the junctions with Bootham Terrace and Frederic Street and including a section of Railway Walk from the junction with Marygate Lane to a location 60 metres south west of the junction for electricity grid works to be carried out. The work starts from midnight August 9, 2021 until August 13, 2021. An alternative route for diverted pedestrians will be signed during the works period.

WELLINGTON ROW, YORK (continuation)

Pedestrians and vehicles banned from Wellington Row, York, between the junction with Tanner’s Row and a location 32 metres north of the junction until October 22, 2021 for flood defence works.

GALE LANE, YORK

No vehicles along Gale Lane, York, between the junctions with Front Street and Cornlands Road for roadway resurfacing works from 9am on August 16, 2021 to 5pm on August 20, 2021. An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period

For further information please contact highway.regulation@york.gov.uk