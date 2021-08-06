ONE hundred and fifty York homes may get external wall and underfloor insulation if a multi-million pound bid for funding from the Government succeeds.
City of York Council, acting as the lead authority in a regional consortium, is seeking £4.6 million in the Sustainable Warmth Competition to extend energy efficiency measures for up to a further 380 fuel-poor homes in the region, 150 of them in York.
The council said it had already secured over £2.6m of Government funding for energy efficiency works, providing grants to insulate rooms in roofs and improve loft and cavity wall insulation, as well as to install solar panels.
"Some of the funds will be used to install air source heat pumps and external wall insulation in partnership with two local housing associations," said a spokesperson.
"This funding will improve more than 291 homes in the region including insulation measures and solar panels for 50 council homes. Officers are currently visiting eligible homeowners and tenants of private rented properties in parts of the city with the highest rates of fuel poverty."
Cllr Denise Craghill, executive member for housing, said the authority was getting on with tackling its challenges locally.
*Residents can check their eligibility for a Home Upgrade Grant at: www.york.gov.uk/HUG
