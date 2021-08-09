A CHARITY shop assistant who covertly filmed customers for his sexual gratification has been jailed.

For months voyeur Christopher Adam Robinson, 35, secretly put his mobile phone in the shop’s changing room where it could film others without them knowing, said Howard Shaw, prosecuting.

But a holidaying family ended his activities when he tried to film them.

They got his phone and handed it to police.

Officers found a catalogued library of voyeuristic films on it.

Robinson had given the videos names indicating what people were doing while they believed they were unobserved.

They also found 40 indecent images of children, said Mr Shaw.

Robinson had a previous conviction for having indecent pictures of children, including one of a 12-month-old baby being abused, for which he was given a community order.

“You only get one chance and you’ve had it,” the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris told him as he jailed Robinson for eight months at York Crown Court.

Robinson, of Town Street, Old Malton, pleaded guilty to seven charges of voyeurism and one of having indecent images of children.

He was jailed for eight months and made subject to a sexual harm prevention order and put on the sex offenders’ register, both for 10 years.

Mr Shaw said the family wanted to try on clothes in the North Yorkshire shop on July 29, 2019.

Robinson said he needed to “set up” the changing room and went briefly into it before letting people use it.

As they tried the clothes on, they spotted the phone half hidden behind curtains and realised they were being filmed.

They took the phone and challenged Robinson who offered to destroy it, but they gave it to police.

For Robinson, Sean Smith said the previous conviction had been in 2008 and Robinson had not offended since.

He was remorseful for his actions.