POPULAR burger chain Five Guys has applied for an alcohol licence for its new outlet in York.
As previously reported by The Press, Five Guys is to open a second outlet in York.
It is to open a new restaurant at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet.
The burger bar already has an outlet in Petergate in York city centre.
The company - Five Guys JV Ltd - has applied to City of York Council for a premises licence for its new outlet at Unit 203, McArthurGlen Designer Outlet, St Nicholas Avenue, York.
The licence would allow Five Guys to supply alcohol both on and off the premises from Sunday to Wednesday 11am to 11pm and Thursday to Saturday 11am to midnight.
Any comments on this must be sent in writing to the licensing authority: York City Council, Licensing Services, Economy & Place Directorate, Public Protection, Hazel Court EcoDepot, James St, York, YOI0 3DS no later than August 27, 2021.
A date is yet to be confirmed for the opening of the new burger restaurant.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.