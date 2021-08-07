Alton Towers has announced Christmas 2021 will be bigger and better than ever.

The UK’s biggest theme park resort has revealed plans for a brand-new interactive and immersive light experience and a wonderfully traditional Christmas market, as well as the return of the family favourite, Santa’s Sleepover.

From 27 November to 23 December, the Resort will be transformed into the ultimate Christmassy escape, with spectacular lights, festive entertainment, and seasonal treats.

For the first time ever, the Resort is planning to open for day guests with two brand-new seasonal celebrations, creating magical memories, festive fun and an unforgettable Christmas with friends and family at Britain’s greatest escape.

New for 2021, Alton Towers Resort is set to sparkle as it partners with Lightopia to host the UK’s biggest light and lantern festival.

The theme will be ‘Sense of Seasons’, a magical and immersive journey which will take guests through the four seasons with spectacular lanterns, stunning light installations, magnificent water show and colour transformations.

Take a walk through the UK’s biggest theme park and experience the dazzling seasonal pathway.

This year, the Resort will also be transforming Towers Street into a festive wonderland with over 60 Christmas market stalls for guests to explore. From unique crafts, festive food, mulled drinks and more delightful surprises, guests can enjoy some Christmas shopping and revel in the twinkling lights, charming local stalls and fantabulous feel-good festive atmosphere.

‘Tis season, guests will also have the chance to enjoy a Festive Day Out with specially selected rides ideal for families, including CBeebies Land and Gangtsa Granny: The Ride, meet joyful characters and take a stroll through the enchanting Alton Towers Gardens Lights Walk: Twinkling Stars.

Returning for 2021 is the family fave Santa’s Sleepover. The festive package includes an overnight stay in one of the fantastically themed hotels, a visit to Santa’s Grotto, one day entry to the theme park, plus the brand-new Towers Christmas Market and the Gardens Lights Walk: Twinkling Stars, and so much more.

Chris Carter, Events and Entertainments Director at Alton Towers Resort, said: “Last year, Christmas was cancelled for so many people, which is why this year, we are dropping the C word early as we want to make Christmas bigger and better than ever!

“For the first year ever, we are opening the Resort to welcome day guests for our exciting Lightopia and Towers Christmas Market, with selected rides and attractions. We will also see the return of our hugely popular overnight festive escape, Santa’s Sleepover. Christmas is all about bringing people together, which will be more poignant than ever and something we want to really tap into here at the Resort.

“We remain committed to creating a much-needed form of escapism for families and thrill-seekers across the UK and beyond. We’ve got an incredible line-up of seasonal entertainment and festive delights, which we’re sure our guests will love.”

How to get tickets

The Christmas celebrations will take place on various dates from Saturday, November 27 – Thursday, December 23. For more information and to book tickets visit the Alton Towers website.

Safety measures

Alton Towers Resort will continue to have some additional hygiene and safety measures in place, designed to ensure a happy, safe and healthy experience for all guests and employees, including enhanced cleaning, hand sanitiser stations throughout, increased ventilation and some suggested social distancing markers for guest comfort.

In addition, as part of a phased response to the latest changes in Government guidance, the Resort will continue to operate on reduced capacities. This means all guests must pre-book tickets online in advance to guarantee entry. For more information, visit: www.altontowers.com/plan-your-visit/before-you-visit/know-before-you-go/.