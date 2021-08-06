UPDATED 4.25PM: All lanes have been re-opened after the earlier accident. There is still queueing traffic and congestion to the M1 northbound Interchange.
DRIVERS are being asked to avoid a major route after a crash.
Reports are coming in of a crash on the A1(M) North Yorkshire A1(M) in North Yorkshire.
The northbound carriageway is partially blocked with queueing traffic due to an accident after junction 44 - the A64 York and Tadcaster turning.
It's not known if anyone has been injured at this time, but drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible or expect delays.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.