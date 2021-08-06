A YORK bus firm and a city attraction have teamed up to provide customers with a tasty ticket offer.

First Bus York has partnered with The Wizards Magic to offer a free chocolate bar to every passenger purchasing its First Summer Day ticket to travel into York on Friday evenings, all weekend and Bank Holidays.

The ticket is available now (Friday, August 6) for £3 on the First Bus app and just has to be shown when visiting The Hole in Wand, the café combining an indoor crazy golf course on Coppergate Walk, to claim a free bar from The Wizards Magic range.

John Godfrey, Head of Marketing for First Bus York, said: “York’s fame for chocolate-making is one of the things that attracts local people and visitors, so we thought this would be a great way for them to discover new tastes being produced here and support independent businesses as York continues its recovery.

“It’s part of our ongoing commitment to welcome people back into York and enjoy the leisure, retail and hospitality the city has to offer.”

The Wizards Magic, based at Upper Poppleton, launched two years ago and already has 19 flavours in its product range. The bars are sold at a number of small retailers in York and are also currently on a 4-month trial at select Sainsbury’s stores around the country.

Acting twins James and Oliver Phelps who play the Weasley brothers in the Harry Potter films are among its directors.

Lizzy Agar, Marketing Manager of The Wizards Magic, said: “It is really important we work with local companies that are close to home for us and our business. It is great to see the city open up following on from restrictions and even better to support this by giving back to York, and what a better way to do this than through free chocolate?”