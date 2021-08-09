HUNDREDS of wartime love letters between a naval soldier and his sweetheart are to be brought to life in a new promenade performance in North Yorkshire.

The show, called ‘Letters from Betty’, has been put together by Be Amazing Arts, working in partnership with Eden Camp Modern History Museum, to create a “truly unique” theatre experience.

The letters between naval soldier Bert and his partner, Betty, exchanged during the Second World War, will be brought to life during the show - which will immerse audiences in the sights and sounds of the Eden Camp venue.

James Aconley, producer and co-founder of Be Amazing Arts, said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for Be Amazing Arts. We are over the moon to be working with Eden Camp on this project.

“These incredible letters really give you an insight into how it felt to be a young couple living through the Second World War. I think sometimes it can be difficult to relate to historical events and imagine how it must have felt to be there at that time but having these amazing first-hand accounts really does bring it home.”

The letters were donated to Eden Camp by Ann, the daughter of Bert and Betty, who said she originally placed them there for “safe keeping”.

Ann said: “My father gave them to me shortly before he died.

“I was intrigued and moved to discover myself, named ‘Ann’ in the letters, as the baby they longed for for several years.

“Both of them would have loved opportunities being given for youngsters to learn performing skills, with professionals through Be Amazing Arts. They greatly enjoyed the theatre themselves.”

There will be multimedia elements in the show - audience members will receive headsets to listen to the cast and will also have the opportunity to watch various bespoke films throughout the performance.

The shows will run over the bank holiday weekend, between August 27-30, at Eden Camp in Malton. Tickets are available on the Eden Camp website.