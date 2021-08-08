A DENTAL surgery could be turned into four flats under plans before councillors - sparking concerns over parking at the new development.

Developers wish to turn the former surgery at 9 The Village, Haxby, into four separate dwellings - two one-bedroom apartments and two two-bedroom flats.

They also wish to create a parking area and a bin and cycle store.

The building, which has been empty since May 2020, was once a private dwelling. In applying to the council for change of use, the applicant stresses they are returning the building to its initial usage.

No 9, The Village, Haxby, which could be turned into four flats

In the planning and heritage statement, the applicant writes: "The application seeks planning permission for the change of use of the building to form four flats and much needed residential accommodation.

"The development serves to reinstate domestic features to the building which reinforce its residential origins."

Under the plans, provision is made for one car parking space for each of the proposed flats. Six cycle spaces are also provided in a secure courtyard.

Haxby Town Council is supporting the application, but has some reservations regarding parking.

In a letter to planners, Mark Scott, clerk to Haxby Town Council, writes: "This council had no objections to the building part of this application but have the following reservations.

"The area indicated in green on the block plan for parking is not practically feasible for six vehicles.

"The main driveway from The Village to the rear perimeter of the car park must be kept clear at all times as detailed in the deeds of InStyle Kitchens Designs, which has large vehicle deliveries.

"They own approximately a third of the rear car park, the remainder is used by No 7 The Village trading as a ‘Glamourised Hair Beauty’ and No 9 The Village and will not accommodate a further six vehicles.

"We are also concerned about any noise generated from occupants and vehicles to the very close proximity of Wren Cottage on South Lane, Haxby, whose brick building forms the southern boundary of the rear car park. "If this application is approved parking restrictions may be required on the parking bays outside Haxby Memorial Hall."

For more information or to make a comment on the application, visit: https://planningaccess.york.gov.uk and the planning reference is: 21/01726/FUL

