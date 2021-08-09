A SINGER songwriter from York put on his first indoor show in around 18 months in the city last week - which he said was "special".
After the most challenging year Alistair Griffin was back and live in concert in York on Saturday (August 7) at the Citadel in Gillygate.
With restrictions placed on indoor gatherings for the last 18 months Alistair hadn't played an indoor show since December 2019.
Speaking before the event, Alistair said: "I'm excited to be back after such a long shut down. I've done hundreds of Facebook live sessions which has kept me going but there's nothing like a live audience."
With venues closed Alistair has adapted in all ways during the pandemic with a 'Tour of Social Distance' last summer visiting people who'd been locked down for long periods.
Last month, his 'Heroes of Lockdown Tour' involved playing for NHS staff and key workers across the country with personal shows in their gardens - all of which were broadcast live on Facebook.
"My main income is playing live so I've had to adapt to survive. Getting back in a room with people was special and hopefully marks a turning point for live events", The musician added.
