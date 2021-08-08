TWO brand new developments by a local housebuilder have completely sold out, but York homes remain for sale.

Easingwold based developer Caedmon Homes is behind the Kirby Hill development in Boroughbridge and Spa Well Court in Whitby as well as St John’s Mews in The Groves in York.

Priory Meadows comprises 34 homes, ranging from three to five-beds, with prices starting from £377,500, while Spa Well Court features 10 town houses and 10 apartments. The apartments were priced from £180,000, with the town houses starting from £310,000.

Director Paul Brown, said: “We are incredibly proud of the success of these developments, especially since the global pandemic has played havoc with the economy and housing market.

“To have sold 54 homes during the past two years is a massive endorsement of the quality of both developments, as well as testament to the hard work of two splendid marketing agents, James Preston of Preston Baker and Nick Henderson of Hendersons of Whitby.”

Meanwhile there are of 29 apartments left at St John’s Mews in York in Penley’s Grove Street off Monkgate.

The apartments there range in price from £215,000 to £450,000, with the most prestigious three-bed apartment boasting the most fabulous views of York Minster and the beautiful city of York. Secure parking is available by separate negotiation on the larger apartments.

Mr Brown said: “York is one of the most attractive, if not the most attractive, city in the UK. There is now every sign that its housing market is going into overdrive.”

James Baker said: “The success of Priory Meadows was due to variety of new homes in this popular North Yorkshire village and the attention to detail, including design and specification, which really set the development apart from its competition.

“There is a lot of local competition for new build-houses in the immediate area with three sites within a couple of miles but Priory Meadows is in a different class. These houses are not generic boxes and their design is exclusive.”