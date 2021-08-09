A NORTH Yorkshire hospice has launched its annual Sunrise Walk and is encouraging supporters to take part.
Last year, due to the pandemic, the format of the Saint Catherine's Hospice Sunrise Walk was changed from a large-scale group event to instead asking participants to take on their own walks during the month of September.
With Covid safety still in mind and following "huge success" last year, with the event raising £20,000 for patient care, organisers are again asking people do their own Sunrise Walks in aid of Saint Catherine’s.
Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager, said: “The Sunrise Walk is a much-loved event in the hospice calendar and last year we were blown away by the amazing support from our community in the midst of a pandemic.
“We hope that people will still unite in spirit this year, as we continue to put safety first and encourage everyone to sign up for free and do a Sunrise Walk."
The Harbour Bar in Sandside, which has supported the event for over a decade, will offer a free ice cream cone or soft drink to everyone taking part.
