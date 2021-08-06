A BRAND new shop has opened in one of York's most historic streets.

Loake Shoemakers have opened at 24 Stonegate in a building formerly occupied by outdoor clothing brand Rohan.

The shop is housed in a Grade II listed two-storey vacated by Rohan back in 2019 when they moved along the street in to a 1,700 sq ft shop up the street towards the Minster at 35a Stonegate.

The mens' footwear brand say they will stock120 Loake styles in store, in most sizes from 6 through to 11, as well as a hand-picked collection of reduced-price products on the first floor.

There will also be a selection of Loake Leather goods and accessories, including socks and belts, and shoe care items.

Loake York’s store manager Shof Rahman said: “It gives me great pleasure to announce the upcoming grand opening of our Loake Shoemaker store, located at 24 Stonegate, a beautiful grade II listed building, which boasts two floors of Men's formal and casual footwear.

"We are very excited to welcome customers to our York store and have already received several enquiries from eager shoppers looking to purchase traditional men's brogues and loafers.

"I would like to invite local businesses and customers to come and celebrate our new store opening and explore our extensive collection of Men's Footwear and Leather accessories.

"With exceptional service and expert advice on shoe care and repairs, we are the ideal destination to find your perfect wedding shoes, work shoes or casual footwear and look forward to welcoming you soon.”

The store is open Monday-Friday from 9.30am – 5.30pm and on Saturdays from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

On Sunday they open from11am – 5pm.