A NEW four-storey block of flats could be built in York close to the former Heworth gas works redevelopment.

Plans have been submitted for the flats to be built at 2 Mill Lane, a vacant site, which backs on to Heworth Court and the former gas works.

There are already plans for a three storey block to be built on the site and developer MLC has applied for permission to add another floor.

The plot was previously home to a two storey building containing a hairdresser and taxi office.

But that building was demolished in 2016 under a dangerous structure notice, according to a report to City of York Council.

Under the plans, five flats would be built in the new block.

The permitted scheme already includes a three storey building with a basement and the new plans would add an additional apartment with a full length dormer.

“The reason for the proposal is to provide an additional residential unit which is in line with the Government’s objective of boosting the supply of homes,” a statement to the council planning application says.

It adds that the building has been designed to need less heating to “reduce overall carbon emissions”.

The developers say: “The proposals will help local building firms and suppliers during the term of the building contract, contributing to an essential part of the city’s economy.

“The scheme provides a good standard of accommodation for residents who will be of benefit to local retailers and, therefore, contribute again to the city’s economy.”

You can view the full planning application by visiting planningaccess.york.gov.uk reference 21/01661/FUL.