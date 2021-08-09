IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five Crime Prevention Cup teams from the 90s.

Pictured above, November 1994, Carr Junior.

Back row, from left: Shaun Agar, Daniel Carr, Marc Dawson, Stephen Beddows. Front: Adam Bakal, Philip Morgan, Daniel Lalowski, Andrew Morgan.

York Press: LANGTON 1994

LANGTON 1994: Back row, from left: Stephen Mason, Richard Webster, Tom Defty, Adam Gray. Front: Mark Wood, Ben Taylor, Matty Biggins, Brian Dutton.

 

York Press: ST AELREDS 1994

ST AELREDS 1994: Back row, from left: Andrew Lynn, Greg Waynes, Adam Bushby, Thomas Walker. Front: Chris Sykes, Jack Robinson, David Williams.

 

York Press: ST GEORGE'S 1994

ST GEORGE'S 1994: Back row, from left: Jonathan Hall, Matthew John, Thomas Cowell, Michael Gledhill. Front: Paul Bentley, William Moore, Leo Wallace, Marc Mengiacapra.

 

York Press: WESTFIELD 1994

WESTFIELD 1994: Back row, from left: Chris Kamara, Lee Atkinson, Luke Thurston, Andy Gargan. Front: Craig Atkinson, Daniel Wright, Gary Wallgate.

