IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five Crime Prevention Cup teams from the 90s.
Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in any of these pictures?
Pictured above, November 1994, Carr Junior.
Back row, from left: Shaun Agar, Daniel Carr, Marc Dawson, Stephen Beddows. Front: Adam Bakal, Philip Morgan, Daniel Lalowski, Andrew Morgan.
Next up...
LANGTON 1994: Back row, from left: Stephen Mason, Richard Webster, Tom Defty, Adam Gray. Front: Mark Wood, Ben Taylor, Matty Biggins, Brian Dutton.
ST AELREDS 1994: Back row, from left: Andrew Lynn, Greg Waynes, Adam Bushby, Thomas Walker. Front: Chris Sykes, Jack Robinson, David Williams.
ST GEORGE'S 1994: Back row, from left: Jonathan Hall, Matthew John, Thomas Cowell, Michael Gledhill. Front: Paul Bentley, William Moore, Leo Wallace, Marc Mengiacapra.
WESTFIELD 1994: Back row, from left: Chris Kamara, Lee Atkinson, Luke Thurston, Andy Gargan. Front: Craig Atkinson, Daniel Wright, Gary Wallgate.
Love looking at old pictures from across the York district? Join our Facebook group Why We Love York – Memories
If you have any team pictures you would like to share with us, please email them with a submitted caption to odele.ayres@newsquest.co.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment