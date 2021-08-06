YOUNG people and anyone else who has not yet had a Covid jab can call in for one at a pop-up vaccination clinic in York city centre tomorrow morning.
The walk-in clinic is being staged at the Jorvik Gillygate Practice in Stonebow between 9am and noon, with another to be held there at exactly the same time next Saturday.
Concerns have been growing about the slower take-up rate in the 18-29 year-old cohort than in other age groups.
Dr Daniel Kimberling, who helps coordinate York's vaccination programme, said earlier this week that today's and next week's pop-up clinics were being organised because a recent survey of young patients showed they preferred to come at weekends.
