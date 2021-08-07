PEOPLE can transport themselves into a ‘galaxy far, far away’ with Comic-Con fun as the event returns to a York venue.

Unleashed Events is back in York with what the firm has described as its “biggest Comic-Con of the year” tomorrow (August 8) from 11am.

The event will cover all six of the floors in the Knavesmire building at York Racecourse - as well as the courtyard with “geeky goodies” and attractions.

Sharon Hall, of Unleashed Events, said: “York Unleashed is truly everyone’s favourite Comic-Con as there is just so much to see and do.

“We always have an amazing attendance with lots of people coming along from all over the country and enjoying the fun to be had indoors and outdoors.

“Whether you are a Comic-Con veteran or first-time attendee - you won’t be disappointed.”

Top guests from both film and TV will be in attendance - including Julian Glover, who has featured in Indiana Jones and Harry Potter, James Cosmo, known for his role in Trainspotting and Patricia Quinn from the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

There will be plenty of photo opportunities around the venue - such as with the Gremlins in the cinema set, the Minions on the site, Transformers Bumblebee, the Fortnite Cuddle Bear Team Leader and even on an Indiana Jones film set.

There will be an inflatable shooting range, axe throwing, archery and even Jedi training activities in the courtyard - and parked alongside them will be the Jurassic Park vehicle and Captain America’s motorbike.

As well as guests and attractions there will be comic creators, authors and loads of “geeky” traders with a range of toys, Funko Pops, comics, collectables, art and jewellery available for purchase.

You can also enhance your day by coming along dressed as a TV, movie, game or Anime character - and those in costume can enter a competition with the opportunity to win some top prizes.

To purchase tickets, visit the Unleashed Events website or the Sore Thumb store in Gillygate in York. Tickets will also be available on the door.