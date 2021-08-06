COMMUNITY heroes of the pandemic will be celebrated later this month when York Racecourse stages the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival.

The course wants to give people who have helped make their friends, neighbours or family’s lives a little easier the chance to win £5,000 for themselves and £15,000 towards their chosen charity.

Spokesman James Brennan said Yorkshire had seen countless examples of people and communities working together to help make the best of a bad situation.

"This great work, selfless dedication and community spirit can often go unsung, so now is the perfect opportunity to take a moment to thank and celebrate Yorkshire’s heroes."

He said each one of 22 nominees would be assigned a runner in the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap race on Saturday August 21 - the final day of the festival -with the winning horse ensuring their hero takes home the prize.

He said all of the nominated heroes plus a guest would be invited to cheer on their assigned runner.

"We know there are so many incredible people across the Yorkshire region who deserve to have their great work over the past year or so, highlighted and celebrated," he said.

James Mason, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire said: "What a fantastic opportunity to not only be personally rewarded, but to make a real difference to a charity of choice."

Anyone knowing somebody who has gone above and beyond during the pandemic can nominate them by going to https://www.yorkshire.com/ebor-community-hero .