A NORTH Yorkshire town is gearing up for its first 'Beer Week' - the brainchild of local beer communications specialist.
Harrogate's first ever 'Beer Week' was created by Rachel Auty, who has secured backing from Harrogate BID to help bring the idea to fruition.
The event will present an inclusive, week-long town-wide celebration of Harrogate beer, local brewing heritage, and beer in the community, inviting pubs, breweries, artists, musicians, cafes and restaurants to celebrate.
Rachel said: "This brand new event will be a spotlight on the very best of what’s on offer in Harrogate and will be created and delivered by people who actually live and work here, and know the town.
"I would love it to become an annual flagship event."
The programme of events will run from September 20 - 26 - and will be hosted at bars, brewery taps, and eateries across Harrogate. The event will culminate in a big beer weekend in the town centre.
Harrogate BID manager, Matthew Chapman, said: “We’re really excited to be supporting September’s Harrogate Beer Week, particularly as it will involve a host of local bars and pubs.
“It will be a fantastic opportunity for beer lovers to have a pint or two in different venues, which as an organisation dedicated to driving footfall into all parts of the town centre appealed to us."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.