TWO care homes in York are spreading the word that social care is the place to work for a rewarding and successful career.
Ebor Court in Great North Way in Nether Poppleton and Handley House in Green Lane in Clifton, have been celebrating Recruitment Month - promoting the benefits of working in a care environment to draw new workers to the sector.
Handley House activities co-ordinator, Sue Swatman, said she has "learnt so much, grown as a person and met some incredible people" during her time working in care.
"I always loved to help people and I found my passion helped me to reach new and exciting career heights", Sue said.
Care team members have been sharing information on social media about working within a care home environment, access to training and career growth opportunities, along with their personal highlights throughout their career.
The posts have been a "huge hit", with many comments each day from resident’s families, friends and the local community thanking them for all that they do and even sharing stories about how the team members have impacted their lives.
