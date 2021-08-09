Nice to see Purple Man back!

IT'S nice to see the street performer 'Purple Man' is back and plying his trade in the Shambles in York with his 'walking extremely slow act'.

Acting in character, I have seen him running for the bus home.

He missed five buses before he reached the bus stop!

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York

York worthy of world heritage honour

I WAS surprised to read that York was not mentioned in the Time Life great cities of the world series.

I have read 16 of these wonderful books which are in a series of over 20 - but why doesn't York get a mention?

Surely York is good enough?

There is a book which is very worth reading called Why York Is Special by Warwick Burton - it is a superb book.

Also I still think that York is well worth getting the status of been a world heritage site.

Robert D Greaves

Alder Way,

New Earswick,

York

Fire alarm bill for OAPs is "shocking"

IT is clearly outrageous that residents living in sheltered accommodation are being asked to stump up £114,000 for a new fire alarm system (Tenants Face £114k bill for Fire Alarm, The Press, August 5).

If they want to get even more hopping mad I would refer them to Anchor Hanover's Annual Report 20/21 (available on their website) detailing directors pay and bonuses.

Yet another example of a charity not being as charitable as we would like to believe.

David Farnsworth,

Old Orchard,

Haxby, York

Got a strong view? Send us a letter! Email: letters@thepress.co.uk

Write no more than 250 words and provide your full name, address and phone number.