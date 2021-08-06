POLICE are trying to find the friend of a man who died at home.
North Yorkshire Police say officers are working on behalf of the coroner's office to try and help to find a friend of a Harrogate man who has recently died.
Daniel Harry Tonks, 38, died at home on Tuesday, July 20.
Daniel went by his middle name, Harry, and a search is now underway to try and find his friend.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said very little is known about the person they are trying to find and that is why they have turned to the public for help with the matter.
A force spokesman said: "All that is known about the friend is that he is called Kristian.
"If anyone knew Harry and can help us get in touch with his friend, please contact the coroner’s office via email at coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk.
"Harry’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner."
