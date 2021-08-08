Yorkshire man v Yorkshire lass

MANY a proud Yorkshireman, none with the figure of a racing snake, will read Maureen Robinson’s views on our physiques ( Letters, July 6 ) and shrug their shoulders, and then carry on enjoying their pork pie snack with their pint.

Just imagine though the reaction of you girls if some unthinking Yorkie had written about the shapes of you Yorkshire lassies, bonny as you all are. The curlers really would be out then.

Geoff Robb,

Hunters Close,

Dunnington,

York

Can you help deaf children hear again?

DURING these months of Covid so many deaf children have been unable to get the cochlear implant treatment needed to give them a hearing life.

I got mine at an older age after coping with the effects of hearing loss.

Consequently I so want children to be ‘normal’ in their socialisation and education.

So many things are needed in assessment and after care in relation to this implant.

I help to raise money for the Ear Trust. Please help by emailing me at eunice.birch@bt internet.com if you have any old fountain pens, jewellery, collectables etc gathering dust.

These go to auction - no charges - and the money raised all goes to the Ear Trust to buy things like musical instruments which teach different sounds and volume, and talking Teddies for young deaf children which increase their wish to speak.

Some children have severe sight problems, too, so your help is doubly vital for them - they get sensory toys which they can touch and hear to improve their life.

Every penny helps with the needs of these little ones.

As always my sincere thanks.

Eunice Birch,

Sutton on the Forest, York



Why no response from MP Julian Sturdy?

What does one have to do to get a response from an MP?

When I wrote to our local MP Julian Sturdy earlier this year, I got no response.

I phoned. This time there was facility for a message, but no response. Over weeks I left three messages - no response.

If Rachel Maskell is phoned, you have a response the next day. Why the difference?

G. Brian Ledger,

Horseman Close, Copmanthorpe

Do you feel strongly on an issue? Send a letter to letters@thepress.co.uk. Keep it to 250 words, and please include your full name, address and contact telephone number



