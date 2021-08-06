SQUATTERS occupying York's former Fibbers building were preparing this morning for a bid to evict them.

A dozen supporters gathered outside the former music venue in Toft Green, but with no sign of bailiffs or police at the scene by 10.15am.

Patrick Thelwell and other squatters were served with papers yesterday, stating that an interim possession order had been granted by a judge at York County Court on Tuesday.

It said the order had been granted on the grounds that they were occupying the building without the owners' permission and had no right to occupy the premises.

The document states that the order was served on Thursday July 24, which led the squatters to claim the eviction was illegal. "We weren't even here on July 24," said Mr Thelwell.

"The order was not served correctly and is thus invalid."

The papers say a final possession order face-to-face hearing has been scheduled for next Thursday morning at the county court.

The squatters said: "For the last two weeks, the community centre has created opportunities for local people to spend time cleaning the abandoned building and make it into a welcoming space for all.

"We have established a wellbeing room, a library, a kitchen to feed people, hosted live music and housed those who needed it.

"We believe that North Star would not have been able to coordinate such activities from a grassroots perspective, as they are a profit-driven company.

"This site has provided a gathering point for people in York, a place for those who need creative space, a place to live and a community space that we can build and create alongside others. We wanted to use these spaces in order to meet the varied needs of the community in a non-hierarchical and grassroots fashion.

"The eviction of Fibbers will take yet another focal point of community from the people of York. It will mean that those who have been relying on that space to live and work will be yet again thrown into uncertain situations with few other places to go."

Developers North Star have been asked to respond to the squatters' claims.