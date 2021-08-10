A TRAIN firm has launched a new initiative at a North Yorkshire station in a push to end loneliness and increase conversations amongst customers.
TransPennine Express (TPE) has created ‘chatty benches’ at Malton Station following more than a year of reduced interactions amongst the public due to the pandemic.
Partnership marketing manager for TPE, Lisa Hewitt, said: “We want to raise awareness of the issue and encourage moments of interaction to support those who have experienced loneliness.
“Loneliness affects so many people in the UK. We want to encourage people to get out and about and make those human connections that we all need.”
The benches are clearly signposted at Malton Station and will be cleaned throughout the day to ensure they are safe for customers to use while chatting with others.
TPE will also be taking on the Campaign to End Loneliness employer’s pledge, setting up pathways and signage for colleagues to access support and training resources will be made available so colleagues can recognise if someone may be experiencing loneliness.
The train company will be conducting an employee survey to measure loneliness amongst colleagues as it recognises that some of the workforce may have experienced loneliness during the Covid pandemic.
