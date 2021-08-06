YORK Council will be offering symptom-free Covid tests at more locations from this week to help the city’s ongoing efforts to protect communities as restrictions are lifted.

To further improve the testing offer to residents, the council will be offering testing kits at community venues throughout August so people can collect kits to use at home.

By making it more convenient to access kits, it is hoped more people will get tested to stop the virus from spreading. This work will further support the continued rollout of testing sites across the city as well as efforts to visit homes in communities.

Councillor Keith Aspden, leader of City of York Council said: “Thank you to everyone for playing their part in our efforts to protect and support our city.

“Working closely with partners across York we are making it as easy as possible to get tested. As we all get back to doing the things we have missed so much, taking a symptom-free test can give you the peace of mind and stop the spread of the virus, which is still unfortunately present in the city."

This month, York residents will now also be able to collect testing kits from:

Mondays

Red Tower, Foss Islands Road, YO31 7UL - 10.30am - 2pm

Tuesdays

Clements Hall, Nunthorpe Road, YO23 1BW- 9am - 11am

St Joseph's Church, Kingsway North, YO30 6JX - 1pm - 4pm

Wednesdays

Tang Hall Community Centre, Fifth Avenue, YO30 0UG - 11am - 2pm

Haxby Memorial Hall, 16 The Village, Haxby, YO32 3HT - 12.30pm - 3.30pm

Thursdays

York Travellers Trust, 20 Falsgrave Crescent, Clifton, YO30 7AZ - 10.30am - 12.30pm

Sanderson Community House, Bramham Road, YO26 5AR - 10am - 12pm

Fridays

Tang Hall Community Centre, Fifth Avenue, YO30 0UG - 10am - 11am

Door 84, 84 Lowther Street YO31 7LX. Friday’s 10am – 12pm

Anita Dobson, nurse consultant in Public Health at City of York Council: “The number of people getting symptom-free tests has fallen in recent weeks.

“We want to make it as convenient as possible for people to get tested regularly. We know we have been asking this of people for a long time and we thank you for your efforts. Please keep getting tested, it still makes a difference.

Even if you have had both doses of the vaccine there is a small chance you can still catch and spread Covid, so getting tested is another way we can all play our part in protecting each other. It will also help us keep the huge gains we have made in the fight against Covid.”