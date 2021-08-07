It seems odd to me that a German lady extradited back to this country for stealing a vase worth nearly a million pounds and £50k from a friend of hers can get 3.5 years yet an illegal immigrant who killed a pedestrian after jumping a red light only got two years.

Surely a human life is worth more than a vase? But in this country of ours apparently not.

Dave Matthewman,

Green Lane,

Acomb