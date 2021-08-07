IF councillor Christian Vassie is to achieve his aim of York having the "cleanest air" of cities within the country, what he does not tell people is this can be achieved only by the city centre being available to pedestrians, cyclists and electric powered transport.
In the meantime, due to lack of trade shops, restaurants etc will all close, leaving an abundance of clean air to blow through empty streets.
The only people to claim this as a success - Lib Dems.
Peter Rickaby,
West Park,
Selby
