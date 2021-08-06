AN urgent appeal has gone out to find a woman.
Police in are urging members of the public to look out for a woman missing from her home in the Dringhouses area of York.
North Yorkshire Police say Yvonne Smith, 44, was reported missing last night, after she left home in Middlethorpe Grove to go for a walk and did not return.
Yvonne is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, with long dark hair and heavy build. She was wearing a shin-length dress, light in colour and possibly floral, with black leggings and a cotton camouflage jacket. She may also be wearing necklaces.
The force say her behaviour is out of character, and police are very concerned for her welfare.
Yvonne left home on foot, and has previously walked to places such as Clifton Moor, and across the Knavesmire towards Bishopthorpe.
Extensive police searches are ongoing across York, supported by a police dog unit and NPAS helicopter.
Anyone who sees Yvonne, or knows where she is, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police urgently, via 101, and speak to the Force Control Room.
