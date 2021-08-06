A MISSING York woman has been found safe and well.
Police earlier urged members of the public to look out for the woman, who had been missing from her home in the Dringhouses area.
North Yorkshire Police said Yvonne Smith, 44, was reported missing last night, after she left home in Middlethorpe Grove to go for a walk and did not return.
The force said her behaviour was out of character, and police are very concerned for her welfare.
Extensive police searches are ongoing across York, supported by a police dog unit and NPAS helicopter.
But the force said this evening: "Great news folks, the missing 44-year-old woman from York has been found safe and well. Thank you for supporting the appeal which has now been cancelled."
