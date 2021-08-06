YORK and North Yorkshire are at risk of thunderstorms this afternoon and over the weekend, bringing torrential rain and flash flooding, forecasters have warned.
BBC Weather with MeteoGroup says that after a largely dry and cloudy start to the day, heavy thunderstorms will develop for many, especially during the afternoon.
It says there will be a risk of local surface water flooding.
A Met Office yellow warning says slow-moving, heavy downpours, some thundery, may cause flooding and travel disruption, with a small chance of homes and businesses being flooded quickly and spray and sudden flooding leading to difficult driving conditions.
Forecasters say more heavy showers will develop tomorrow afternoon, again with a risk of local surface water flooding, and there could be more heavy showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.
