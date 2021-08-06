YORK'S express bus service which runs between the city and Leeds say is has launched the cheapest turn up and go inter-city return fare in Britain.

From this Sunday (August 8) bus operator Cityzap is slashing all return tickets on its premium express service linking Leeds and York to just one pound.

The offer will remain in place seven days a week throughout the rest of August, as Cityzap’s parent firm Transdev drives forward its campaign to attract Yorkshire back to bus with a combination of first-class luxury and ultra-low fares.

Transdev CEO Alex Hornby said: “We’ve been so encouraged by the success of our current Cityzap £1 return fare deal on Wednesdays that we’ve decided to offer it to all our current and new customers, seven days a week from this Sunday and throughout the remainder of August.

“We invested £1.4 million in December of last year to create all-new fleet of five buses for our Cityzap express, each one built in Britain to our exclusive ‘Sky Class’ specification to attract people to switch from the car and the train to buses that people are proud to be seen on.

“Our service runs direct between the two cities and takes customers straight to the heart of both, without parking charges or long walks to and from the railway station. With this incredible low fare, we hope to welcome many more people onto Cityzap and at the same time, deliver a welcome boost to the visitor economy in both York and Leeds in this staycation summer.”

The Sky Class specification on the new Cityzap buses brings new levels of comfort and sophistication to the popular Cityzap service, run by Transdev from its base in York with its own dedicated team of friendly drivers.

Highlights include:

• High-comfort luxury seating in a choice of traditional duo and individual lounge layouts, with leather head rests in Cityzap’s signature red and silver

• Spacious group and twin tables – ideal for work or family time

• Double glazing with tinted glass for privacy and a more relaxing travel experience

• Wireless and USB mobile device charging at every seat, plus free superfast Wi-Fi • Low emission engines to meet and beat the toughest environmental standards

• Full colour next stop displays showing live travel connection information

• Cityzap’s Book Club – with a great selection of free reads always at hand

• A glass panelled ceiling to let in the natural Yorkshire sunlight

• The friendly voice of Yorkshire’s favourite weatherman Paul Hudson, announcing next stops and key information throughout the journey Full details of Cityzap’s timetable and calling points plus up-to-the-minute departure times and space on board each bus is instantly available using the free to download ‘Transdev Go’ mobile app or online at https://www.transdevbusco.uk/cityzap.