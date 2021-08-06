EVER wondered what sort of home a million pounds could buy you in York?

Well here are five ideas - all these are currently listed for sale on the property website Right Move for one million pounds or more.

Let's go through the keyhole of York's million pound homes...

1. Merewood at Askham Bryan Lane, Askham Bryan, York

Price: £1,200,000

Merewood

What that buys you:

If you like modern it doesn't get more modern than this architectural design with James Bond gizmos galore.

This is a fully customisable smart home controlled via your phone or touch pad - and comes with cinema-quality sound and vision too.

Merewood with cinema sound and vision

It has three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, open plan living, kitchen and dining spaces.

It is set in five acres featuring an orchard, pond and mature woodland teeming with wildlife.

Wrap around windows maximise 180-degree views of greenbelt and agricultural fields.

The location is great too - just a ten-minute drive to York city centre.

More details from:

Croft, Pavilion 2000, Amy Johnson Way, York

2. Esplanade Mews, Peckitt Street, York

Price: £1,175,000

Esplanade Mews, Peckitt Street, York

What that buys you:

City centre living doesn't get better than this surely? A brand new home right in the city centre, with stunning riverside views, four bedrooms and three luxurious bathrooms spread over three floors. And the icing on the cake? Perhaps the large garage/workshop with powered door.

Kitchen in Esplanade Mews, Peckitt Street, York

More details from:

Carter Jonas, 82 Micklegate, York

3. Ryedale House, 58 -60, Piccadilly, York

Price: £1,100,000

Bedroom in Inside Ryedale House apartment in Piccadilly

What that buys you:

Luxury city centre living is what this buys you - with amazing views over the city from this seventh floor penthouse apartment in the refitted Ryedale House building.

Open-plan living is the design style and beside the panoramic views, there is a concierge service with parking available too.

Oh, and there are three bedrooms and bathrooms.

More details from:

Ashtons Estate Agents, 1 Bootham, York

4. Fulford Road, York

Price: £1,100,000

Fulford Road

What that buys you:

Stylish historic townhouse in popular part of York with accommodation over four floors, complete with five bedrooms

The ground floor provides a mix of formal reception rooms with original fireplaces and a contemporary kitchen with breakfast bar, leading through to a utility and cloakroom area.

To the first floor, there is a drawing room and two double bedrooms and a modern family bathroom. The second floor has three further bedrooms, served by a shower room.

Fulford Road interior

In recent years the lower ground floor has been converted to a self-contained one bedroom apartment, currently generating income through holiday lets, but equally well-suited for use as a granny/nanny annex.

Private parking on site and a generous south-west facing walled garden.

More details from:

Carter Jonas, 82 Micklegate, York

5. Acomb Road, York

Price: offers over £1,000,000

Acomb Road in York

What that buys you:

This property at 112 Acomb Road is currently a mix of business use and residential accommodation; the ground floor is being used as Yoga studios and the first floor and second floors offer high-end living accommodation. Also, the lower ground floor is set up as a self-contained one-bedroom apartment.

Bathroom in Acomb Road

More details from:

Carter Jonas, 82 Micklegate, York